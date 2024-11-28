Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals for 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday bonanza is here, and with it, the chance to shop the incredible deals. If you’re looking for the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals, you’ve come to the right place.

In this shopping guide, I’ve compiled the best discounts, including those on the top-rated models that IndyBest’s reviewers have tested in their homes, to save you some cash on top-performing appliances.

As for some of the savings that have stood out so far, Currys has discounted our favourite dehumidifier overall (now £249, Currys.co.uk) by £50. Elsewhere, another tried-and-tested model from Russell Hobbs (now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk) is reduced at Amazon.

Of course, it’s not just dehumidifiers that are on sale, with deals on beauty, tech and gaming – you’ll find the cream of the crop in our bumper Black Friday shopping guide.

So if you’re ready, here are the best dehumidifier deals this Black Friday.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday dehumidifier deals coverage

The IndyBest team track the prices of dehumidifiers all year round to ensure we are bringing you the very best prices – and we only ever recommend models that we’ve tried and tested ourselves, or select those from brands that we trust.

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals

Russell Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier: Was £51.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

This fresh air dehumidifier was recommended by our reviewer for small spaces and rooms up to 15 square metres, as it’s “so compact it will sit neatly on your shelves or sideboard without you even realising it’s there”. Currently discounted by 25 per cent at Amazon, it’s both quiet and easy to use, according to our reviewer, as there’s “just one simple button to switch it on and get it to work”.

Duux bora smart 20l dehumidifier: Was £299.99, now £249, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duxx )

Our favourite dehumidifier is reduced by £50 at the minute. Our reviewer tried and tested many different models from brands including De’Longhi and Sharp, but this was the one that came out on top. It’s ideal for “homes with severe humidity issues”, they said, and the “generous 4l tank means less frequent emptying”. It’s self-cleaning and can be controlled via a smart app or the control panel on the machine itself. Plus, the odour-reducing carbon fibre filter “proved especially useful when testing in the kitchen after cooking and in the bedroom, leaving the air noticeably fresher”, they said.

MeacoDry 20l arete one dehumidifier and air purifier: Was £259, now £234.97, Petertyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meaco )

Meaco’s dehumidifiers are undoubtedly some of the best. Case in point, a very similar model to this featured in our review of the best dehumidifiers where appliance expert Rachael Penn regarded the brand’s arete models as “really quick to pull moisture out of the air.” She enjoyed how her arete two device was “whisper quiet” and pointed out how it “boasted a medical-grade H13 HEPA filter to help filter out dust, allergens and pet dander”, which the arete one also has. Now with nearly £25 off, it’s the perfect time to speed up your laundry drying and keep your home fresh as a daisy.

EcoAir DD1 simple desiccant dehumidifier: Was £229.98, now £198.05, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EcoAir )

With the temperatures dropping, EcoAir’s simple dehumidifier will be just the ticket. Why? Well, when home appliance tester Rachael reviewed the best dehumidifiers, she dubbed the device the best for cold spaces. Explaining her decision, she said the EcoAir can “push heat back into your home, so you’ll save money on your heating bills – ideal for smaller rooms that suffer from cold”.

ElectriQ 25l laundry dehumidifier: Was £362.97, now £199.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Appliances Direct )

Touted as economical and efficient, you can save more than £160 when you buy this laundry dehumidifier. It features a laundry and sleep mode without LED lights and is able to remove up to 25l of moisture from the air over the course of a day. You’ll also be able to control this model with your smart device, using Alexa and Google Home.

De’longhi pinguino EM90 ECO 9800 BTU air conditioner and dehumidifier: Was £659, now £459, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

While the team hasn’t tested this specific model from De’Longhi, another option from the brand was named the best for drying laundry in our review of the best dehumidifiers, so, you know it’s a brand you can trust. A dehumidifier that’s also an air conditioner, this model features a remote control, and it is an energy-efficient option, as it boasts a class A energy rating. With this discount at Currys, you’ll make an enormous saving of £200.

Challenge D015B 10l dehumidifier: Was £135, now £108, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Owing to the introduction of Argos’s Black Friday “price promise”, you can be sure that, during Argos’s Black Friday sale, the price of this dehumidifier won’t go any lower – so, you know that you’re nabbing it as its best price. To help when it comes to drying clothes quickly, this model features a laundry drying mode, and there’s a dust sensor that monitors dust and adjusts the dehumidifier speed accordingly.

Meaco 20l platinum quiet low energy dehumidifier and air purifier: Was £279.99, now £219.99, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meaco )

Another pick from Meaco, the platinum dehumidifier and air purifier is now reduced by more than 20 per cent thanks to Appliances Direct. Its key features include its 6p per hour running cost; quiet operation at just 46dB (comparable to the sound of a stream); and the power to keep houses up to five bedrooms feeling fresh and damp-free. Not to mention it’s easy to move from room to room with a carry handle and glide castors. Say goodbye to dank-smelling laundry, folks.

Honeywell TP-FIT 12l: Was £149.95, now £129.95, Bigonelectricals.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Honeywell )

Don’t be fooled by this dehumidifier’s size. When we reviewed it, our tester dubbed it the best for small spaces, adding that it packed “a surprising punch, collecting up to 12l of water over 24 hours, with a generously sized 2.5l tank”. It costs just 5p an hour to run and comes with a washable dust filter, which is useful for those with allergies. This is quite a modest discount, but, if you’re after a tried and tested buy, it certainly merits a look.

UniBond aero 360 moisture absorber: Was £12, now £9.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Unibond )

The UniBond aero 360 is petite, lightweight and portable with no need for a power source. Describing it as the best dinky design in her round-up of dehumidifiers, Rachael – our resident authority on appliances – “found this a great option to place by windows, as it sucked up all the condensation that usually appeared by morning”. And now you can secure one for even less while it has nearly 20 per cent off at Amazon.

Daewoo 12l dehumidifier: Was £109.99, now £99.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daewoo )

Our reviewer particularly loved the air-purifying capability of this model, as it makes it “ideal for allergy sufferers, by controlling humidity levels and enhancing air quality”. There’s a user-friendly control panel on top of the unit that comes complete with LED lights, and, the model “excelled at speeding up laundry drying, particularly on full fan setting”, they said. Right now, it’s available with a modest £10 discount at Robert Dyas.

Midea DF 20l portable dehumidifier MDDF-20DEN7: Was £189.95, now £164.99, Diy.com

open image in gallery ( Midea )

In our review, this 20l dehumidifier had an excellent laundry function, with our tester using it to dry a range of items including light pillowcases and thick denim. They also really loved the timer, which meant they could set it to switch off and turn on at certain times. What’s more, the HEPA filter makes sure that it “pumps out fresh, clean air”, they said. Over at B&Q, it’s reduced by £24.

Vonhaus 20l dehumidifier: Was £179.99, now £149.99, Vonhaus.com

open image in gallery ( Vonhaus )

Whether you’re looking to cut down on laundry drying times or keep damp and mildew at bay, this dehumidifier from tried and tested brand Vonhaus is on sale. It will hold 20l of moisture and features an LED display, through which you’ll be able to adjust the fan speed, humidity percentage and timer settings.

