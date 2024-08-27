Support truly

If you’re looking for a bargain on tech, beauty, fashion, mattresses or kitchen appliances, it’s no secret that Black Friday (which lands in November) is one of the best times to shop.

The four-day-long event see deals on countless brands, and this year will be no different – we’re hoping the likes of Dyson, Ninja and more will all be taking part. Where retailers are concerned, we’re expecting the likes of John Lewis, Argos, Coggles and others to get involved, and will be keeping our eyes peeled for early deals as the event edges closer.

But, if there’s one brand we’re really anticipating, it’s Shark. Host to a number of top of the range vacuum cleaners, steam mops and innovative hair tools, a handful of which also come tried, tested and improved by the IndyBest team, Shark is certainly one to watch out for come Black Friday.

From the flexstyle styler (hailed as a cheaper alternative to Dysons’s airwrap) to home appliances like fans and air purifiers, Black Friday could save shoppers hundreds of pounds on Shark gadgets. While it’s a little way off yet, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the official sale kick-off, including dates and early deals to shop now.

When will Shark Black Friday deals start in 2024?

While some annual sale events can be quite unpredictable (Amazon Prime Day, we’re looking at you), Black Friday will always fall on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US. In 2024, Black Friday will begin on Friday 29 November and last for four days before culminating on Cyber Monday, which will be 2 December.

That being said, some brands and retailers just can’t wait until the official Black Friday kick off, and start dropping deals in the month beforehand. In 2023, Shark kicked off its month-long Black Friday sale on 1 November, while retailers including Amazon, Currys and John Lewis started launching deals as early as October.

What to expect from Shark deals this Black Friday 2024

While no intel has been shared on what to expect from this year’s Dyson deals, we can speculate by taking a look at the discounts that were on offer last year. In 2023, Amazon reduced our favourite cordless vacuum cleaner by more than £200, the stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro (was £499.99, now £379.97, Amazon.co.uk).

Elsewhere, in Shark’s own sale, its floor and handheld steam cleaner was discounted by £70 (Was £199, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk). You could have saved on a cleaning appliance bundle direct from the brand too, if you were hoping to give your cleaning arsenal an overhaul for less.

Best early Shark deals

Shark classic anti hair wrap upright pet vacuum NZ801UKT: Was £299.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

One of Shark’s bestsellers, the classic anti hair wrap upright pet vacuum is ideal for homes with furry friends. It comes with three cleaning attachments, can be used on both hard floors and carpets, and is said to remove hair from the brush-roll, so that you don’t have to. It also features an anti-allergen complete seal to contain dust and allergens. Save more than £100 on the model with this discount direct from the brand’s site.

Shark flexStyle 4-in 1 air styler & hair dryer-certified refurbished: Was £269.99, now £199, Ebay.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Shark’s FlexStyle received top marks in our review. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze – so much so, we think it is on par with the airwrap, even though it’s £200 cheaper”, said our writer. Now, a refurbished model is reduced to under £200, down from £269.99, when you buy at eBay. This tool could change the game for your styling and drying routine, so this deal is well worth a look.

