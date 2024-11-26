Best Black Friday deals on Xbox consoles and games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Microsoft has officially launched its Black Friday sale, dropping the price of Xbox consoles, controllers and accessories from now until January 2025. To help you shop, I’m rounding up all of the best Xbox deals below.

The highlights? There’s a £50 saving on the already cheap Xbox Series S (was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk), and while the top-of-the-range Xbox Series X hasn’t been discounted as aggressively as it was last year, there’s an extra £40 saving to be had on a certified refurbished console. The Xbox store is also cutting the price of thousands of games by up to 55 per cent.

Rivals PlayStation and Nintendo have kicked off their own Black Friday sales too, with some very competitive discounts on the PS5 and enticing bundle offers on the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re waiting to pick up an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S or even some new Xbox accessories or Xbox games this Black Friday, I’ve spotted the best discounts and savings.

Best Xbox deals to shop now

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. Right now, you can save £30 on the console at Amazon.

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

The Xbox Series S has been reduced in the Argos Black Friday sale. Smaller and less powerful than the Xbox Series X, the budget-friendly console will still play all of the same games as its more advanced sibling, so you won’t miss out on any of the fun. There’s £50 off at Argos and Amazon.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

Microsoft’s Black Friday sale includes a £16 saving on the official Xbox controller, which also happends to be one of the best controllers for PC gaming too. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, the wireless controller is down to just £38.99.

Save £40 on certified refurbished Xbox consoles: From £169.99, Microsoft.com

The certified refurbished programme is an easy way to save a bundle on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and right now Microsoft is offering an extra £40 off. Every refurbished Xbox is screened, repaired, tested and cleaned to ensure it’s as good as new, before being packaged with the original accessories and manuals. Unlike buying second-hand, you get a shiny new 12-month warranty to cover any problems.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three-month subscription: Was £32.99, now £21.99, Cdkeys.com

Launched back in 2017, Game Pass is Xbox’s answer to Netflix. The service offers players a library of hundreds of games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure, including new releases on launch day, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You get access to online multiplayer, EA Play and cloud gaming on your PC. A three-month subscription currently has more than £10 off at CD Keys.

GTA V, Xbox one: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Argos.co.uk

IndyBest’s pick for the best Xbox game of 2024, gaming and tech expert Steve Hogarty described GTA V as “nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and a must-own game on any console.” Commenting on the gameplay itself, he said: “The freeform crime simulator stands head-and-shoulders above others in the genre with brilliant writing and plotting, excellent acting and punchy, interesting missions.” Now available with discounts on the Xbox one compatible disc, it’s the perfect time to join in on the “magnificent” single-player experience.

Turtle Beach stealth pro: Was £279, now £248.22, Very.co.uk

Gaming critic Steve awarded the Turtle Beach stealth pro the top spot in his guide to the best gaming headsets. Describing it as looking and feeling “every inch as premium as its price point suggests,” he praised the headset’s bass and noise cancelling abilities. “Bass is powerful but controlled, mids and vocal tones are clear, and highs are crisp, even with spatial audio activated”, he explained. “It also offers excellent active noise cancellation, not often seen in gaming headsets, effectively eliminating external sounds, to immerse you more fully in the experience.” Now with more than £30 off, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.

‘EA Sports FC 25’, Xbox Series X: Was £66.42, now £30.05, Amazon.co.uk

Save almost 50 per cent on FC 25 for the Xbox Series X, a game that boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your boots, now’s the perfect time.

Seagate 2TB external hard drive: Was £80.54, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a 20 per cent saving on Seagate’s 2TB external hard drive for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The drive expands your console’s storage so you don’t have to delete games to make room for new ones, and is fast enough to play installed games directly from. Unlike the official storage expansion card (£284, Argos.co.uk), which slots neatly into the console, this drive sits alongside it. It’s also a lot cheaper.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset: Was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a low-latency gaming headset for your Xbox, our tech writer Steve’s pick is the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, which currently has a £20 discount at Amazon. “This headset looks and sounds amazing, is comfortable to wear for long play sessions and is tuned for gaming straight out of the box,” he said in his review. “The balanced soundstage and an emphasis on bass frequencies helps you pick out important aural cues like footsteps and reloading sounds, while the companion software gives you full freedom to tweak the EQ to your own preferences.”

