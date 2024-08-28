Support truly

In the market for a new laptop? You’re in luck. Black Friday is just around the corner and marks the best time of year to find big discounts on laptops from top brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Dell, HP, Acer and Asus.

Whether you’re after a cheap Chromebook deal for school or you’re looking to splash out on the latest MacBook for video editing or music production, you’re sure to find something to suit at a bargain price in the Black Friday sales.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

As always, the IndyBest team will be scouring the offers to bring you the very best Black Friday laptop deals from top online retailers such as Amazon and Currys. Our expert shopping guides will also be rounding up discounts on everything from TVs and iPads to electric toothbrushes, mattresses and more – so, be sure to check back in with us as the sale approaches, for all the best deals.

In the meantime, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday sale event, plus the laptop offers you can snap up right now.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Each year, Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. The holiday takes place on the final Thursday of November, which means Black Friday will be on 29 November this year.

Many retailers continue to offer deals for the entire weekend, culminating in the Cyber Monday sale, which will fall on 2 December this year. Originally an online-only sale – dating back to a time when online shopping was a novelty – Cyber Monday usually sees new deals showing up.

What laptop deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

While it’s too early to say for sure which laptops will be discounted for Black Friday, if previous years are anything to go by, major retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and Very will be offering discounts on a wide range of laptops.

The best Black Friday laptop deals tend to be on older models, so, if you don’t need the very latest tech, you can save a bundle by opting for devices released earlier this year. Last year’s Black Friday laptop deals saw discounts of up to 50 per cent on certain models, including top-selling devices such as the Dell XPS 15.

If you’re looking for a cheap laptop deal, Chromebooks are great options. These lightweight and affordable laptops are ideal for students and casual users, and you can usually find them for less than £200 on Black Friday. For gamers, Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up a powerful gaming laptop at a discount. Keep an eye on brands such as Razer and MSI for big savings.

What are the best laptop deals to shop now?

Wondering what the best laptop deals are at the moment? These are the biggest discounts we’ve found online.

Apple MacBook pro (M3 pro, 2023): Was £2,344.97, now £1,899.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook pro is powered by the newest M3 pro processor, promising bleeding-edge speeds capable of handling the most processor-intensive tasks. In our MacBook pro M3 review, our tester described it as “blazingly fast” with performance “geared to creatives or advanced users”. This model launched in 2023, and now comes with a decent discount.

Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405MA: Was £1,299, now £999, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Asus makes some of the smartest-looking Windows laptops around, and the Zenbook 14 OLED is no exception. We rated the pro edition of this laptop as one of the best laptops of 2024, but the standard edition is similarly impressive, ditching the expensive dedicated GPU but retaining its luscious 4K OLED display and fast Intel Core i7 processor. Right now, you can save £300 on the device at Currys.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £429, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our top pick of the Chromebooks, the CX34 features in our round-up of the best laptops of 2024. This model is one of the better examples of the form, pairing a sleek minimalist design with sensible specifications. Developed in partnership with Google, it’s specced to match a decent entry-level Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. Higher configurations are available, if you want even better performance.

