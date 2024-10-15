Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Black Friday is inching closer and closer, and there really is no better time to score some seriously good deals on some of the nation’s most sought-after appliances. And it doesn’t get much more popular than an air fryer.

In recent years, air fryers have changed the home-cooking game thanks to their ability to not only cook foods without any oil, thus helping you make delicious and healthy meals, but for also being a cost-effective way to cook. Costing as little as 17p per hour to run, the energy efficiency is unmatched, and every penny counts as we head into the colder months.

Black Friday gives us a chance to treat ourselves and our households to these innovative kitchen gadgets and so much more, with discounts on everything from top-of-the-line vacuums to electric heaters and dehumidifiers. Whatever your home needs, this is the time to buy it.

Whether you’re a newbie to the air frying game, or it’s time for an upgrade, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday sale and the air fryer deals it may bring with it.

When will air fryer Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday occurs at the same time each year. Beginning on the first Friday after America’s Thanksgiving Day.

Long gone are the days when the sale was limited to a strict and stressful 24 hours. Now the event tends to run all weekend long, culminating on the internet shoppers’ favourite, Cyber Monday. This year it will begin on 29 November and end at midnight on 2 December.

What to expect from air fryer deals this Black Friday 2024

Sadly we can’t predict exactly what deals we will be able to get our hands on this year, but what we can do is take a look at previous sales events to suss out what items are likely to be reduced, and how much by.

Just recently during this year’s October Amazon Prime Day sale, the Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by almost half its original price. Similarly you could save almost 50 per cent off the Tower T17021 family size air fryer (Was £69.99, now £56.87, Amazon.co.uk), a great pick for those cooking for a full house.

During the Black Friday 2023 sale there were equally impressive savings, including £100 off the Tefal FZ727840 actifry advance fryer (£249, Amazon.co.uk). So fingers crossed we should see some similar savings this year.

What are the best air fryer deals to shop now?

Can’t wait until November? Here are some of our favourite air fryer deals you can score right now.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249, now £149, Very.co.uk

( Very )

Our favourite tried and tested air fryer for newbies is now available for £100 off its original price. From kitchen heroes Ninja, this air fryer is so simple to use and versatile that you’ll be a culinary whizz in no time. When trying it out our tester said: “While we were testing out the air frying function, we also tried out the other settings and can confirm the multicooker was a more timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner, too.”

Instant vortex plus versazone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £117.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This model from Instax is a great option for those cooking multiple foods at once. With separate multifunction draws, you can cook your main dish and your side at different speeds and temperatures but all in the same convenient place. To top it off, our tester was impressed with the air fryer’s subtlety, saying: “This model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop.”

Russell Hobbs XXL family rapid digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

For big meals, you can’t go wrong with this family-sized number from Russell Hobbs, which currently has almost 60 per cent off at Amazon. The modern LED screen gives the appliance a chic look you’ll happily don your kitchen counter with, and the generous 8l draw size will make midweek meals a breeze. Plus, the brand claims you can save up to 47 per cent of energy compared to a conventional oven.

