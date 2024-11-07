Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everybody stay calm, the Boots Black Friday deals have begun with early offers on everything from haircare to make-up, anti-ageing skincare and more.

You’ll likely already know that being prepared for Black Friday will boost your chances of getting the best deals so, be it Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick or the Huda beauty setting powder, it’s time to start browsing your favourite products.

The full Black Friday sale doesn’t officially kick off until the final Friday of November, and the reductions will continue throughout the weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday.

But if you want to get ahead of the action, Boots has reduced the price of more than 22,000 products across premium beauty, fragrance, electrical beauty, and much more. Think half-price Oral-B toothbrushes and up to £150 off IPL devices. Below you’ll find all the best deals right now.

Best deals in Boots Black Friday sale

Dyson corrale cord-free straightener blue/blush: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

Dyson’s corrale straightener is one of the best in the business, helping you to reduce frizz and flyaways. In our review, the writer praised the unique copper alloy plates that “sit on top of a layer of ‘microhinges’, which help to gather every single hair as you style”. They said that their “hair stayed smooth and bouncy all day”. With £150 off, this is certainly a pukka deal, especially for the early offerings.

Braun IPL silk-expert pro 5: Was £600, now £300, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Braun/The Independent )

Awarded the title of best corded model in our guide to IPL machines, Braun’s silk-expert pro 5 was described by our tester as “easy to use”. They added that it worked “across the body very quickly” and was one of the more efficient IPL machines they tested. With a whopping £300 discount, you’ll be stepping into the Christmas with smooth legs and a shave-free festive season.

Lancôme teint miracle bare skin hydrating dewy foundation SPF 15: Was £39.50, now £19.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lancôme/The Independent )

While we haven’t reviewed this exact Lancôme foundation, we’re huge fans of its teint idole ultra wear sibling and simply couldn’t pass up the chance to grab this – teint miracle – with 50 per cent off. While teint idole “balances out skin tone,” the brand’s miracle iteration promises the same smoothing effect but with a lighter, more radiant finish. With the dullness of winter all around us, our skin is practically gasping for a bit of glow – hand it over, Boots.

CeraVe blemish control face cleanser: Was £13, now £10.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

CeraVe products are always our affordable skincare go-to, but we certainly won’t turn our noses up at an extra 20 per cent off. This – the blemish control face cleanser – features acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide, while maintaining a healthy skin barrier with hydration from hyaluronic acid and nourishment from three different ceramides. Reviewing the cleanser in our guide to the best CeraVe products, our tester commented how it “doesn’t dry out skin or strip it of moisture” and “leaves the skin feeling comfortable.”

Philips series 5000 wet and dry men’s electric shaver, S546: Was £149.99, now £59.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Philips/The Independent )

A whopping £90 has been shaved off the price of this Philips 5000 series model. When our reviewer tested Philips’s similar S5579 shaver, they praised the “super-useful” digital display, which reminds you of battery levels – a feature also present in this reduced iteration. Our tester added: “Everything is positioned perfectly, meaning it’s easy to switch on.” With the series 5000 now just £60, this deal is bound to leave you buzzing.

Lancome Boots star gift: Was £161, now £49, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

With a saving of more than £100 to be had, this trio of products from Lancôme makes for a stellar gift. The included génifique yeux featured in our guide to the best eye serums, where our tester praised the number of different ways you can use the flexible massage applicator, depending on the results you’re after. “We particularly loved using it on puffy eyes for a lymphatic eye drainage massage,” they said. The other products included in the set, the hypnôse mascara and the génifique ultimate serum, are both cult products in the make-up and skincare sphere. While we haven’t tested either of these, the similar hypnôse le8 formula featured in our guide to best mascaras, where our tester said it was “ideal for dry, brittle lashes needing some TLC”.

Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush violet ametrine with limited edition travel case: Was £450, now £140, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

If you’ve not tried Oral-B’s iO series of toothbrushes, take this £310 discount as a sign to get involved. The newer editions – for example, the iO8, 9 and 10 – can help you navigate the different areas of your mouth, intelligently ensuring that you don’t miss a single spot. The iO8 comes with six different modes from sensitive to intensive clean. In our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, our expert put the newer iO9 iteration to the test, praising its brushing technology (which also features in the 8) and how the “mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas”.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £73, now £54.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

A firm favourite among IndyBest readers, Marc Jacob’s Daisy perfume was so popular we set about reviewing the entire Daisy perfume range. Our tester praised the scent’s versatility, enjoying how it can seemingly “emanate springtime freshness without being pigeon-holed to the March-June months”. Now, with 15 per cent off, we’re picking it up in anticipation of party season.

When will the Boots Black Friday deals begin?

Boots Black Friday sale is already live with savings of over £500 ready to shop now in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. As for the main event, this year Black Friday will take place on 29 November – so you’ll have four full days to shop the official sale.

What Boots Black Friday deals can we expect to see?

Based on previous years’ sales, we’re hoping to see the Dyson airwrap at a lower price, and we’ll be eyeing up the likes of Mac, No7 and Estée Lauder for deals on lip liners, retinol and foundations. We’re also used to seeing Chanel’s iconic No. 5, coco mademoiselle and chance perfumes in the sale, with Black Friday being the ideal time to save money on high-ticket brands and products. Right now, for instance, shoppers can save £150 on the Dyson corrale straightener (was £399.99, now £249.99, Boots.com).

