Ruby Wax struggles with snakes in first I’m a Celeb challenge

Ruby Wax stumbled over the very first I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! bushtucker trial, as the show kicked off on Sunday (16 November).

Tasked with retrieving getaway car keys from an insect-filled box, with a separate snake-filled box over her head, the actress struggled to loosen screws to free the key, as a reptile wrapped itself round her face and ants crawled up her nose.

Failing to complete the challenge before her competitors, Wax joined other stars, including former-footballer Alex Scott and Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, in the "Cocky van", where they were covered head to toe in creepy crawlies.