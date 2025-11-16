Winners of first challenge on I’m A Celebrity secure steak dinner
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 returned to ITV1, featuring celebrities such as Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, and Martin Kemp.
- Initial challenges saw some celebrities skydiving and wading through offal, while others faced boxes filled with snakes and green ants.
- Jack Osbourne, Eddie Kadi, Aitch, and Morgan Burtwistle won their respective challenges, securing a steak dinner.
- The six celebrities who lost, including Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax, and Alex Scott, were served emu neck for their first meal in the jungle.
- Lisa Riley expressed strong distaste for the emu neck, describing it as "repulsive" and resembling "three phallic things".