I’m a Celeb live – Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax and Aitch among 10 stars entering the jungle tonight
Cast includes two ‘EastEnders’ actors, a Brit Award-winning rapper and a former Lioness
I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back for another year, with famous faces including rapper Aitch, former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax.
Tonight, 10 celebrities will enter the Australian jungle, where they will endure gruesome tasks and nail-biting challenges.
For the debut episode, Kemp, 64, and Aitch, 25, will be joined by Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty in a helicopter jump onto a beach. The five contestants will then face a task, wading through offal and slime to retrieve a key fob.
This key will grant them access to a getaway car destined for camp. However, not all journeys will be equal.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.
Follow our live updates, below...
Who is on this year's series?
Tonight’s launch show will see 10 stars don their jungle gear and head into camp. Among them are former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, broadcaster Ruby Wax, Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley and her fellow soap star Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean in EastEnders.
Find out the full lineup below:
