Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

I’m a Celeb live – Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax and Aitch among 10 stars entering the jungle tonight

Cast includes two ‘EastEnders’ actors, a Brit Award-winning rapper and a former Lioness

Ellie Muir
Sunday 16 November 2025 03:52 EST
I'm A Celebrity stars reveal biggest fears in first video from new series

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back for another year, with famous faces including rapper Aitch, former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax.

Tonight, 10 celebrities will enter the Australian jungle, where they will endure gruesome tasks and nail-biting challenges.

For the debut episode, Kemp, 64, and Aitch, 25, will be joined by Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty in a helicopter jump onto a beach. The five contestants will then face a task, wading through offal and slime to retrieve a key fob.

This key will grant them access to a getaway car destined for camp. However, not all journeys will be equal.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Follow our live updates, below...

Who is on this year's series?

Tonight’s launch show will see 10 stars don their jungle gear and head into camp. Among them are former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, broadcaster Ruby Wax, Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley and her fellow soap star Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean in EastEnders.

Find out the full lineup below:

Meet this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants

This year’s line-up includes three soap actors, a former England player and an Eighties pop star
Ellie Muir16 November 2025 08:32

