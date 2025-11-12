Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity is undergoing a shake up to ensure the fresh crop of contestants don’t face repeated Bushtucker Trials.

For the first half of the series, viewers decide who takes on the show’s elaborate trials, in which stars are forced to face their fear of creepy crawlies, heights or enclosed spaces.

Fans have shown a tendency in recent years to repeatedly vote for the same people to take on the challenges – but ITV producers are clamping down on this with a new rule.

According to The Mirror, contestants will only be permitted to do two Bushtucker Trials in a row. If they’ve done the challenge for two days, fans won’t be able to vote for them on day three – but will be able to vote again after this.

This will avoid stars like DJ Dean McCullough being forced to do a total of seven trials throughout his time on the show.

It’s reported the rule change has been enacted in order to prevent certain stars from getting more screen time than others, which will hopefully level the playing field when it comes to the eliminations in the second half of the series.

A source said: “This is a great move for fans of the show so we don’t see the same faces doing the trials, as well as uncovering new favourites. Plus it’s a win-win for the celebs too, who are keen for more chances to get their personalities across.”

Other stars who got voted to do several challenges over the years include Gillian McKeith, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment. The channel has officially announced the line-up for the 2025 series, with Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax leading this year’s crop.

All the stars taking part in this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former football player Alex Scott, rapper Aitch and Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp will also enter the jungle alongside former EastEnders actor Shona McGarty, comedian Eddie Kadi and YouTuber Angry Ginge.

It’s believed that Irish model Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read-Wilson will be late entrants to the camp.

Osbourne, whose rock star father Ozzy died in July, said he received his blessing from mum Sharon and sister Kelly before signing up to the show.

He also said being apart from his family will be the toughest thing about taking part, telling ITV: “It’s absolutely going to be hard leaving them behind. I have got lots of kids, my wife, and my family still in the wake of my dad passing. It is going to be difficult, that is for sure.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, hosted by Ant and Dec, will return to ITV on Sunday 16 November at 9pm.