I’m a Celebrity makes pivotal voting shake-up that will change series for better
Common problem with ITV reality series has been fixed
I’m a Celebrity is undergoing a shake up to ensure the fresh crop of contestants don’t face repeated Bushtucker Trials.
For the first half of the series, viewers decide who takes on the show’s elaborate trials, in which stars are forced to face their fear of creepy crawlies, heights or enclosed spaces.
Fans have shown a tendency in recent years to repeatedly vote for the same people to take on the challenges – but ITV producers are clamping down on this with a new rule.
According to The Mirror, contestants will only be permitted to do two Bushtucker Trials in a row. If they’ve done the challenge for two days, fans won’t be able to vote for them on day three – but will be able to vote again after this.
This will avoid stars like DJ Dean McCullough being forced to do a total of seven trials throughout his time on the show.
It’s reported the rule change has been enacted in order to prevent certain stars from getting more screen time than others, which will hopefully level the playing field when it comes to the eliminations in the second half of the series.
A source said: “This is a great move for fans of the show so we don’t see the same faces doing the trials, as well as uncovering new favourites. Plus it’s a win-win for the celebs too, who are keen for more chances to get their personalities across.”
Other stars who got voted to do several challenges over the years include Gillian McKeith, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage.
The Independent has contacted ITV for comment. The channel has officially announced the line-up for the 2025 series, with Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax leading this year’s crop.
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former football player Alex Scott, rapper Aitch and Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp will also enter the jungle alongside former EastEnders actor Shona McGarty, comedian Eddie Kadi and YouTuber Angry Ginge.
It’s believed that Irish model Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read-Wilson will be late entrants to the camp.
Osbourne, whose rock star father Ozzy died in July, said he received his blessing from mum Sharon and sister Kelly before signing up to the show.
He also said being apart from his family will be the toughest thing about taking part, telling ITV: “It’s absolutely going to be hard leaving them behind. I have got lots of kids, my wife, and my family still in the wake of my dad passing. It is going to be difficult, that is for sure.”
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, hosted by Ant and Dec, will return to ITV on Sunday 16 November at 9pm.
