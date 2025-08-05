Ozzy Osbourne cause of death revealed after rock legend’s funeral
Black Sabbath rocker died weeks after playing his final show with the band in his hometown of Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne’s official cause of death has reportedly been disclosed, a week after the heavy metal legend was laid to rest.
The Black Sabbath frontman, whose funeral involved a procession through his hometown of Birmingham, died aged 76 on 22 July – shortly after playing his final concert at Villa Park.
He suffered a string of health issues over the years, mostly related to neck injuries sustained in a 2003 quad-biking accident, which were later exacerbated by a fall in 2019. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease that same year, and also endured a bout of Covid.
The Sun now reports that the rocker’s official death certificate lists his cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction”, typically meaning the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply to an organ, and “out of hospital cardiac arrest”, or heart attack.
The certificate also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as “joint causes” of death.
More to follow...
