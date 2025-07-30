Emotional Sharon Osbourne lays flowers at Ozzy memorial ahead of husband’s funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Osbourne was surrounded by her children as she tearfully laid flowers during a parade honouring her husband ahead of his funeral.

The TV personality looked visibly emotional as she arrived at the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham where thousands of fans have been gathering to remember the heavy metal icon died last week, aged 76.

Sharon, 72, waved to fans who had queued for hours to say their final farewell to the music frontman, whose hearse travelled down Broad Street with family members following in cars behind.

Fans could be heard shouting “We love you, Sharon”, with the former X Factor judge and music manager offering the peace sign in return. Sharon was surrounded by her children Kelly, 40 and Jack, 39.

The event has drawn huge crowds as Ozzy’s fans say goodbye to the pioneer of heavy metal, while also giving his family an opportunity to see the memories and tributes left by those who loved him.

Birmingham city council said it had worked “at pace” to co-ordinate a respectful and safe public event in co-ordination with the Osbourne family ahead of a private funeral.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were married for over four decades and became one of the UK’s most recognisable couples after their hectic home life was put on display in their 2002 reality show The Osbournes.

The couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this month, just weeks before Ozzy died on 22 July following a string of illnesses.

They had been effusive about one another in interviews and on social media, with the Black Sabbath frontman previously sharing that the “best moment” of his life was meeting Sharon.

In 2022, Sharon wrote on Instagram: “Over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband and wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy.”

More to follow