Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Ozzy Osbourne funeral latest: Birmingham procession to take place as Sharon, family and celebrity guests prepare for private service

The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham ahead of a private funeral

Roisin O'Connor
Birmingham
,Holly Evans
Wednesday 30 July 2025 03:39 EDT
Comments
Black Sabbath Bridge adorned in flowers as fans remember Birmingham icon Ozzy Osbourne

Fans are preparing to line the streets of Birmingham to pay their final respects to Ozzy Osbourne today, as his body is brought back to his home city.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham, travelling alongside his family to Broad Street from 1pm ahead of his private funeral.

The cortege, accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass, will stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have been gathering since the heavy metal icon died last week aged 76 to leave flowers and tributes.

The event is expected to draw huge crowds as fans gather to say goodbye to the pioneer of heavy metal, giving his family an opportunity to see the memories and tributes left by those who loved him.

The city council said it had worked “at pace” to co-ordinate a respectful and safe public event in co-ordination with the Osbourne family ahead of a private funeral.

Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted.

Follow live updates below:

PICTURES: Fans arrive early to get a spot near the Black Sabbath bridge bench

Fans arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne through the streets of Birmingham, following his death last week aged 76.

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
(Jacob King/PA Wire)
(Jacob King/PA Wire)
Roisin O'Connor30 July 2025 08:31

Flowers, tributes and a brass band outside the Black Sabbath bench

If you’re not able to be in Birmingham for Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession, you can always tune into the livestream aimed at the Black Sabbath bench.

https://blacksabbathbench.co.uk/take-your-black-sabbath-bench-selfie/#camera-area

As you can see, fans have laid hundreds of bouquets of flowers, along with tributes, artwork and balloons, around the bench which has now been cordoned off.

There also appears to be a saxophonist performing to passers-by.

A screenshot of the Black Sabbath bench livestream in Birmingham
A screenshot of the Black Sabbath bench livestream in Birmingham (Screenshot)
Roisin O'Connor30 July 2025 08:20

Birmingham mayor describes Ozzy Osbourne as 'son of Birmingham

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal has described Ozzy Osbourne as a “son of Birmingham” ahead of today’s funeral.

He said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

Tom Watling30 July 2025 07:52

In pictures: Fans arrive and floral tributes laid ahead of funeral

The first eager metalheads have already arrived in Birmingham to see off Ozzy Osbourne, the godfather of heavy metal.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as Mr Osbourne’s coffin is driven through his hometown of Birmingham to a private funeral.

Fans arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Fans arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne (Jacob King/PA Wire)
(Jacob King/PA Wire)
Eliza Finn-O'Shea, 10 from Birmingham with floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham
Eliza Finn-O'Shea, 10 from Birmingham with floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Tom Watling30 July 2025 07:44

Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Where is it, what time, who’s going and how to watch

Below we have an explainer of everything you need to know about today’s events.

Read here.

Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Where is it, what time, who’s going and how to watch

Legendary heavy metal pioneer will be laid to rest after a procession through his home city
Tom Watling30 July 2025 07:37

Good morning

Good morning.

The funeral of Black Sabbath frontman and metal icon Ozzy Osbourne will take place later today in his hometown of Birmingham.

Thousands are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the affectionately known Prince of Darkness, who died at the age of 76 last Tuesday.

You can follow events from Birmingham here as they unfold.

Tom Watling30 July 2025 07:28

