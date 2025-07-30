Ozzy Osbourne funeral latest: Birmingham procession to take place as Sharon, family and celebrity guests prepare for private service
The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham ahead of a private funeral
Fans are preparing to line the streets of Birmingham to pay their final respects to Ozzy Osbourne today, as his body is brought back to his home city.
The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham, travelling alongside his family to Broad Street from 1pm ahead of his private funeral.
The cortege, accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass, will stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have been gathering since the heavy metal icon died last week aged 76 to leave flowers and tributes.
The event is expected to draw huge crowds as fans gather to say goodbye to the pioneer of heavy metal, giving his family an opportunity to see the memories and tributes left by those who loved him.
The city council said it had worked “at pace” to co-ordinate a respectful and safe public event in co-ordination with the Osbourne family ahead of a private funeral.
Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted.
PICTURES: Fans arrive early to get a spot near the Black Sabbath bridge bench
Fans arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne through the streets of Birmingham, following his death last week aged 76.
Flowers, tributes and a brass band outside the Black Sabbath bench
If you’re not able to be in Birmingham for Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession, you can always tune into the livestream aimed at the Black Sabbath bench.
As you can see, fans have laid hundreds of bouquets of flowers, along with tributes, artwork and balloons, around the bench which has now been cordoned off.
Birmingham mayor describes Ozzy Osbourne as 'son of Birmingham
The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal has described Ozzy Osbourne as a “son of Birmingham” ahead of today’s funeral.
He said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.
“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”
In pictures: Fans arrive and floral tributes laid ahead of funeral
The first eager metalheads have already arrived in Birmingham to see off Ozzy Osbourne, the godfather of heavy metal.
Thousands are expected to line the streets as Mr Osbourne’s coffin is driven through his hometown of Birmingham to a private funeral.
Good morning
Good morning.
The funeral of Black Sabbath frontman and metal icon Ozzy Osbourne will take place later today in his hometown of Birmingham.
Thousands are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the affectionately known Prince of Darkness, who died at the age of 76 last Tuesday.
You can follow events from Birmingham here as they unfold.
