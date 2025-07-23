Ozzy Osbourne said ‘best moment of his life’ was ‘meeting Sharon’
Couple had been married since 1982
Ozzy Osbourne, who has died at the age of 76, once told Piers Morgan that meeting his wife Sharon was the “best moment of his life”.
The death of the heavy metal icon was announced on Tuesday (22 July), just weeks after he bid an emotional farewell to fans at a Black Sabbath reunion concert in his hometown of Birmingham.
Tributes to Osbourne have flooded in, including messages from British rock singer Yungblud, who performed at the show, as well as Elton John, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, and Hollywood actor Jason Momoa.
Morgan, who interviewed Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne several times throughout his career, posted a picture of himself with the couple in the wake of the news.
In the caption, the broadcaster wrote: “RIP Ozzy Osbourne. One of the greatest rock stars in history, and a wonderful character. Truly one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. I’m so glad he got to do his final show back in Birmingham two weeks ago. It meant so much to him.”
He added: “I once asked Ozzy what was the best moment of his life and he replied instantly, ‘Meeting Sharon.’ My heart breaks for her.”
Osbourne, fondly nicknamed the Prince of Darkness, was married to his second wife, TV personality and music manager Sharon, from 1982 up until his death. Together, they share three children: Aimee, 41; Kelly, 40; and Jack, 39.
Ozzy and Sharon briefly separated in 2016 over his infidelity, with the musician later stating that he regretted cheating on his wife and that he was “not proud” of his extramarital affairs.
The Grammy-winner told British GQ in 2020: “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore.
“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”
Ozzy also had two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley. He additionally adopted Riley’s son, Elliott Kingsley. The pair were married from 1971 to 1982.
Announcing his death, a statement from Osbourne’s family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”
They added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”
