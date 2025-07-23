Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne, who has died at the age of 76, once told Piers Morgan that meeting his wife Sharon was the “best moment of his life”.

The death of the heavy metal icon was announced on Tuesday (22 July), just weeks after he bid an emotional farewell to fans at a Black Sabbath reunion concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

Tributes to Osbourne have flooded in, including messages from British rock singer Yungblud, who performed at the show, as well as Elton John, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, and Hollywood actor Jason Momoa.

Morgan, who interviewed Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne several times throughout his career, posted a picture of himself with the couple in the wake of the news.

In the caption, the broadcaster wrote: “RIP Ozzy Osbourne. One of the greatest rock stars in history, and a wonderful character. Truly one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. I’m so glad he got to do his final show back in Birmingham two weeks ago. It meant so much to him.”

He added: “I once asked Ozzy what was the best moment of his life and he replied instantly, ‘Meeting Sharon.’ My heart breaks for her.”

Osbourne, fondly nicknamed the Prince of Darkness, was married to his second wife, TV personality and music manager Sharon, from 1982 up until his death. Together, they share three children: Aimee, 41; Kelly, 40; and Jack, 39.

Ozzy and Sharon briefly separated in 2016 over his infidelity, with the musician later stating that he regretted cheating on his wife and that he was “not proud” of his extramarital affairs.

The Grammy-winner told British GQ in 2020: “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

Ozzy Osbourne kisses his wife Sharon during the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" news conference in 2016 ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File )

Ozzy also had two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley. He additionally adopted Riley’s son, Elliott Kingsley. The pair were married from 1971 to 1982.

Announcing his death, a statement from Osbourne’s family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

They added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”