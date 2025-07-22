Ozzy Osbourne death: Sharon, Kelly, Jack, and Aimee release joint statement after legendary rocker dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne’s family has issued a joint statement following the death of the legendary rocker at the age of 76.

The founding Black Sabbath frontman died Tuesday morning, his wife, Sharon, and four of his five children confirmed in a joint statement.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the message shared on social media read.

“We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Alongside the caption, they included a photo of Osbourne — who had Parkinson’s disease — sitting in a black-winged throne during his final performance two weeks ago at the Back to the Beginning charity event hosted by Black Sabbath. The proceeds from the 10-hour concert were donated to Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinson’s.

(L-R) Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon, and Jack Osbourne in 2007 at the 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards ( Getty )

Osbourne, fondly nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness,” was married to his second wife, television personality and music manager Sharon, from 1982 until his death. Together, they shared three children: Aimee, 41; Kelly, 40; and Jack, 39.

The British singer-songwriter also had two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, 50, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley. The pair were married from 1971 to 1982. He additionally adopted Riley’s son, Elliott Kingsley, 59, from a previous marriage.

The heavy metal artist has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike.

Black Sabbath honored Osbourne with a post on Instagram that simply read: “Ozzy forever.”

Fellow singing icon Elton John paid tribute, calling Osbourne “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend.”

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love,” he added.

Former Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood said he was “very sad” to hear of Osbourne’s death. “What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham,” the rock guitarist wrote on X.

Heavy-metal band Metallica paid tribute by posting a broken heart emoji, alongside an old photo of Osbourne and the band.

Hours before his death, Osbourne made an eerie last Instagram post about going “back to the beginning.”

In the post, he shared a backstage photo from his farewell charity event of the sign above his dressing room. His name was printed atop the poster, with a picture of Osbourne and his four original bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward below.

“Back to the Beginning,” it read. “The Final Show.”