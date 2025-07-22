Ozzy Osbourne death: Sharon, Kelly, Jack, and Aimee release joint statement after legendary rocker dies
Black Sabbath frontman died Tuesday, two weeks after he gave an epic farewell performance
Ozzy Osbourne’s family has issued a joint statement following the death of the legendary rocker at the age of 76.
The founding Black Sabbath frontman died Tuesday morning, his wife, Sharon, and four of his five children confirmed in a joint statement.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the message shared on social media read.
“We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”
Alongside the caption, they included a photo of Osbourne — who had Parkinson’s disease — sitting in a black-winged throne during his final performance two weeks ago at the Back to the Beginning charity event hosted by Black Sabbath. The proceeds from the 10-hour concert were donated to Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinson’s.
Osbourne, fondly nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness,” was married to his second wife, television personality and music manager Sharon, from 1982 until his death. Together, they shared three children: Aimee, 41; Kelly, 40; and Jack, 39.
The British singer-songwriter also had two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, 50, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley. The pair were married from 1971 to 1982. He additionally adopted Riley’s son, Elliott Kingsley, 59, from a previous marriage.
The heavy metal artist has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike.
Black Sabbath honored Osbourne with a post on Instagram that simply read: “Ozzy forever.”
Fellow singing icon Elton John paid tribute, calling Osbourne “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend.”
“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love,” he added.
Former Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood said he was “very sad” to hear of Osbourne’s death. “What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham,” the rock guitarist wrote on X.
Heavy-metal band Metallica paid tribute by posting a broken heart emoji, alongside an old photo of Osbourne and the band.
Hours before his death, Osbourne made an eerie last Instagram post about going “back to the beginning.”
In the post, he shared a backstage photo from his farewell charity event of the sign above his dressing room. His name was printed atop the poster, with a picture of Osbourne and his four original bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward below.
“Back to the Beginning,” it read. “The Final Show.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments