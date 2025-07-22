Ozzy Osbourne shared eerie last Instagram post just hours before death aged 76

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hours before his death, Ozzy Osbourne shared an eerie Instagram post about going “back to the beginning.”

The founding Black Sabbath frontman died Tuesday, aged 76, his family confirmed in a statement. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” they said.

Osbourne’s death comes weeks after he performed his final farewell show with the rock band at their Back to the Beginning charity event in Birmingham, benefiting Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinson’s.

The day before his death, however, the “Crazy Train” singer shared a backstage photo from the event of the sign above his dressing room. His name was printed atop the poster, with a picture of Osbourne and his four original bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward below.

“Back to the Beginning,” it read. “The Final Show.”

Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday at the age of 76 ( Getty )

During the 10-hour show, fans saw performances from bands including Slayer, Tool, Gojira, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses, while Osbourne himself performed some of his biggest solo hits from a black winged throne.

The concert was personal for Osbourne, not only because it was his first and final time performing with his original band members on stage since 2005, but also because of his own experience living with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with the incurable neurodegenerative disorder in 2019.

For many years, it seemed Osbourne was indestructible. The “Godfather of Metal” had survived decades of hard living, including drug and alcohol abuse, along with controversies such as the notorious moment he bit the head off a bat during a live concert in Des Moines, Iowa.

Yet, in his later life, he was a reformed wildman who suffered a string of health issues, mostly related to neck injuries sustained in a 2003 quad-biking accident, which were later exacerbated by a fall in 2019. That same year, he received his Parkinson’s diagnosis and also endured a bout of Covid.