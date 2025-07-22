Ozzy Osbourne death updates: Metallica lead tributes after legendary singer dies just weeks after farewell show
Black Sabbath frontman died ‘surrounded by love’, family say
Heavy-metal band Metallica have led tributes to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who has died at the age of 76.
The band posted a simple broken-heart emoji.
A statement from Osbourne’s family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.
As frontman of Black Sabbath, he was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene – a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock.
His theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.
Earlier this month, he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.
Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – were the last to appear on stage as part of a star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert.
Peta joins tributes to star who slated cat mutilations
Animal-rights organisation Peta paid tribute to Osbourne, who had slammed the practice of removing cats’ claws – even though he once bit off the head of a bat.
Peta senior vice-president Lisa Lange said: “Ozzy Osbourne was a legend and a provocateur, but Peta will remember the ‘Prince of Darkness’ most fondly for the gentle side he showed to animals—most recently cats, by using his fame to decry painful, crippling declawing mutilations.
“Ozzy may have been the singer, but his wife, Sharon, and his daughter, Kelly, were of one voice when it meant protecting animals. Ozzy will be missed by animal advocates the world over.”
Metallica 'broken-hearted'
Osbourne's health crises
In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.
He had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.
Family man inducted twice into hall of fame
Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and Osbourne was added for a second time last year.
He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon – whom he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly – through their reality TV series The Osbournes.
One of world's most successful metal bands
Black Sabbath’s eponymous debut album in 1970 made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records.
They went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.
