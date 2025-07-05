Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning live: Music world pays tribute Ozzy Osbourne in massive final show
Legendary acts including Metallica, Guns N Roses, Alice in Chains and Tom Morello are taking part in the band’s Birmingham homecoming show at Villa Park
Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to take his final bow as the frontman of Black Sabbath, the band credited with creating heavy metal, at a massive event held in his hometown of Birmingham.
Some of the biggest acts of metal, from Metallica to Lamb of God, are joining the band’s original lineup for the concert at Villa Park on Saturday 5 July.
Legendary guitarist Tom Morello, best known for his association with the bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, is serving as the concert’s musical director and has promised that it will be “the greatest heavy metal show ever”.
Asked by The Independent what fans should expect, Morello advised them to “get there early”.
“Some of the biggest artists who are performing have not been announced,” he revealed. “There’ll be some surprises during the day.”
Tom Morello says fans should ‘arrive early’ to Black Sabbath show
Tom Morello has told fans to expect some “surprises” on the day of Black Sabbath’s farewell show this summer.
Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to take his final bow as the frontman of the band credited with creating heavy metal, at an event held in his hometown of Birmingham.
Legendary guitarist Morello, best known for his association with the bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, is serving as the concert’s musical director and has promised that it will be “the greatest heavy metal show ever”.
Speaking to The Independent, he said he was approached by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with the idea of being musical director for the event.
“When duty calls, when it comes to the most massive metal event in history, I’m here to serve,” he said.
The renowned musician, who is a longtime Black Sabbath fan, said he sat down with the couple and compared lists of artists and bands who they wanted to perform at the show.
“The North Star from the first conversation was to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal,” he said.
“Black Sabbath invented the genre… it’s a tribute to [them] but unlike other tributes, Black Sabbath’s going to play at the end of the night, and so it’s a chance for artists of all ages and branches of the heavy metal tree to pay respects by playing some of our own music that owes a debt to Black Sabbath, and then also have 14 to 16 of the greatest Black Sabbath cover bands that ever graced the stage.”
Asked what fans should expect, Morello advised them to “get there early”.
“Some of the biggest artists who are performing have not been announced,” he revealed. “There’ll be some surprises during the day.”
He added: “I think it’ll be very emotional for Black Sabbath fans in the room and around the world on that day, to really give that band their due.”
Mastodon open proceedings!
All acts today are doing a Sabbath cover, apparently, and everyone is being very effusive about the Sabbath.
Scott Ian from Anthrax says: “All of us are in one place for the same reason, to celebrate the music that Black Sabbath gave us. We’re not here to say goodbye, we’re here to say thank you.”
Lzzy Hale from Halestorm says: “This is the greatest moment in heavy metal history!”
From a reunion to a farewell...
It seemed like the whole music press was in Cardiff last night for the long-awaited Oasis reunion, and now it’s on to Birmingham to say goodbye to one of the most important and influential bands in history: Black Sabbath!
The band’s four original members - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will be playing together for the first time in 20 years, while Ozzy is also expected to do a few solo numbers.
Some of the biggest acts of metal – from Metallica to Lamb of God – are also taking part in the concert today, with all profits to be shared equally between three different charities.
‘I owe Ozzy Osbourne everything’: Metallica, Alice in Chains, Sammy Hagar and Yungblud on Black Sabbath’s farewell show
As one of the world’s most influential bands prepare to bid farewell with a huge show at Villa Park in Birmingham, Roisin O’Connor speaks to just a few of the musicians whose lives were changed by the Prince of Darkness.
