The Black Sabbath farewell show was met with controversy due to a message from shock rocker Marilyn Manson.

The statement aired in between performances from acts including Alice in Chains, Tom Morello, Yungblud and Metallica, as the music world celebrated the legacy of Sabbath and frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

A clip shared to social media of the message showed Manson, real name Brian Warner, speaking of how he later came to share a stage with Osbourne and Black Sabbath, having grown up as a fan of their music.

“It is a great honour to be here via this video, and I’d like to say congratulations, and I love you very much Ozzy,” he said, describing the heavy metal legend as a friend.

His appearance comes two weeks after his first UK concert as part of his One Assassination Under God Tour was cancelled following pressure from campaign groups and an MP.

open image in gallery Marilyn Manson was among the acts to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath ( PA Archive )

Manson, who was sued by four women accusing him of rape, sexual assault and bodily harm, has always vehemently denied allegations of rape, sexual assault and physical abuse.

The case against him was dropped in January this year after a year-long investigation, as prosecutors in California found that the statute of limitations had been exceeded.

A number of fans who tuned into the livestream of the event expressed their outrage at Warner’s inclusion.

“F*** Marilyn Manson, he’s a piece of s***,” one angry fan wrote on X/Twitter after seeing the video tribute.

“Disgraceful that he is on this otherwise outstanding Black Sabbath show.”

“Marilyn Manson on the Black Sabbath stream f*** off,” another fan said.

Another viewer said: “Eurgh Marilyn Manson making an appearance on the Sabbath stream. F*** that guy.”

open image in gallery Black Sabbath fans were unhappy to see the tribute from Manson during a livestream of the Black Sabbath farewell concert ( Getty Images )

After he was accused by multiple women – including his former girlfriend, Hollywood actor Esme Bianco – of sexual assault in 2021, Manson was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista, along with his booking agent CAA and longtime manager Tony Ciulla.

In June this year, a planned Manson show in Brighton was abruptly cancelled following significant pressure from campaigners and a member of parliament.

The rock star’s performance was originally scheduled for 29 October at the Brighton Centre.

Fans attempting to purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster were on Saturday met with a message confirming the cancellation.

The message said: "This event has been cancelled. Ticket sales have stopped, but there may be tickets available for other dates.”

Earlier in June, Sian Berry, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, called for the October concert to be cancelled in an open letter to Brighton and Hove city council leader Bella Sankey.

The letter, which was co-signed by victim support groups and the University of Sussex students’ union, said: “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community.”

The Independent has contacted Live Nation, the promoter behind the Black Sabbath event, for comment.