Marilyn Manson concert cancelled after Green MP’s campaign

Marilyn Manson’s inaugural UK concert, set to kick off his One Assassination Under God Tour, has been abruptly cancelled following significant pressure from campaigners and a member of parliament.

The rock star’s performance was originally scheduled for 29 October at the Brighton Centre.

Fans attempting to purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster were on Saturday met with a message confirming the cancellation.

The message said: "This event has been cancelled. Ticket sales have stopped, but there may be tickets available for other dates."

In January, prosecutors in the US said they would not file charges against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, after a lengthy investigation into allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the allegations were too old under the law and the evidence is not sufficient to charge the 56-year-old.

Manson’s forthcoming show had been criticised by Green MP Sian Berry ( PA Archive )

LA County sheriff’s detectives had said early in 2021 that they were investigating Manson over alleged incidents between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where the shock rocker lived at the time.

Earlier in June, Sian Berry, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, called for the October concert to be cancelled in an open letter to Brighton and Hove city council leader Bella Sankey.

The letter, which was co-signed by victim support groups and the University of Sussex students’ union, said: “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community.”

The letter, which was posted online, prompted a flood of responses from the public pointing out that Manson had not been found guilty of allegations against him and that the four-year investigation did not lead to charges.

Others branded the call to cancel the gig as censorship.