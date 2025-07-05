Oasis reunion live: Reviews and reactions to Noel and Liam’s first Cardiff show
Britpop legends who were once at loggerheads held hands and embraced onstage at their triumphant first show since 2009
Almost a year since announcing the long-awaited Oasis reunion, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have played their first show together in 16 years.
The once-warring siblings kicked things off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday (4 July) before further dates around the UK, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America.
Thousands of fans gathered at the Cardiff venue to watch the rock band, who broke up after a backstage fight in 2009. They tore through hits including “Morning Glory”, “Supersonic”, “Half the World Away” and “Stand by Me”.
At one stage, Liam Gallagher made a taunt about the ticket pricing scandal, which occurred when the tour was announced last August. “You’re having a good time, yeah?” he said, asking: “Is it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?”
Reviews of the first night have been glowing, with five stars across the board including from The Independent’s critic Mark Beaumont, who called it the “rock reunion to end them all”.
Oasis are being supported in the UK by Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who declared it a “historic night”, and the Liverpool-formed band Cast.
Follow live updates below:
Our Oasis reunion show verdict is in...
As Liam and Noel Gallagher tear through two hours of uninterrupted hits, it’s tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale.
Mark Beaumont reviews Oasis’ first live show in 16 years:
In Cardiff, Oasis deliver the rock reunion to end them all - review
Oasis’ first live show in 16 years was a night to remember
Rock ‘n’ roll stars Noel and Liam Gallagher brought the house down at the Principality Stadium, kicking off their record-breaking reunion tour in tremendous fashion.
Roisin O’Connor was at the Cardiff gig – find out everything that went down during Oasis’s first live show in 16 years here:
Oasis reunite after16 years for euphoric Cardiff stadium show
Oasis reunion show review
“After much fan frenzy and media frothing, finally begins the rock reunion to end them all. And that’s no overstatement. It’s tough to imagine another non-pop comeback on such a momentous scale that might keep the reunion industry ticking over in years to come.”
Read our review of Oasis’s first reunion show here:
In Cardiff, Oasis deliver the rock reunion to end them all - review
Chinese takeaway, a flatulent rottweiler, and a hammer to the head: The unlikely story behind Oasis’s Supersonic
Three decades ago, the Britpop band piled into a studio to record their debut single ‘Bring It on Down’ but instead they wrote ‘Supersonic’ in a last-minute U-turn that has gone down in music history. Hamish MacBain tells the story.
Chinese takeaway, a rottweiler, and a hammer to the head: The making of Supersonic
‘We were all cabbaged beyond belief’: 30 years of Oasis’s masterpiece debut Definitely Maybe
Hell has frozen over as the famously feuding Gallagher brothers set aside their differences and reunite onstage. To mark the occasion, Mark Beaumont revisits the album that started it all.
‘We were cabbaged beyond belief’: 30 years of Oasis’s debut Definitely Maybe
The 20 best Oasis songs, ranked
As the Gallagher brothers finally prepare to reunite onstage for the first time since 2009 we pick our personal favourites from the Oasis back catalogue...
From Champagne Supernova to The Masterplan: The 20 best Oasis songs, ranked
10 of the sweetest things Noel and Liam Gallagher have said about each other
“I love him. He’s my brother. You know what I mean?”
It hasn’t all been bad between the siblings:
10 of the sweetest things Noel and Liam Gallagher have said about each other
I was with Oasis from the start – they’re a band that wouldn’t exist in 2025
James Brown was there when the Oasis story started and saw the Gallagher brothers grow from lads to dads who could still cause chaos in the Groucho Club before school pickup time. He reflects on the band who are now connecting with a new generation – and for good reason too...
I was with Oasis from the start – they’re a band that wouldn’t exist in 2025
Music critics say Oasis only made two good albums. Gen Z strongly disagree
New, younger fans of the Britpop legends are discovering their much-maligned latter-day catalogue without the context of the times. It’s time the band’s older, more cynical observers follow their lead, argues Hamish MacBain.
Music critics say Oasis only made two good albums. Gen Z strongly disagree
The official Oasis 2025 reunion setlist
After much speculation, we now know what an Oasis setlist in 2025 looks like.
Find the full rundown of everything the Gallagher brothers played here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments