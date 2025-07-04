Oasis Cardiff setlist 2025: All the songs Noel and Liam Gallagher played – updating live
Rock band will tour through their biggest hits for first time in 15 years
Oasis have officially reunited, with Liam and Noel Gallagher set to perform for the first time together in 15 years.
On Friday (4 July), thousands of fans gathered at Principality Park in Cardiff to watch the rock band, who broke up after a backstage fight in 2009, tear through their many hits.
The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, following a brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
They confirmed the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, and after their UK and Ireland leg is over, they will perform shows in countries including America, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.
Follow along with all the live updates from the first show in Cardiff here
Much of the discussion surrounding their return is what songs the Gallagher brothers will play, with setlist rumours trickling in throughout the week.
Fans across Cardiff claim to have heard what they believe to be rehearsals in the Principality, with songs including: “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, “Whatever”, “Slide Away”, “Some Might Say”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol”, “Live Forever” and “Wonderwall”.
Find the Oasis setlist below, which we’ll be updating live as the concert takes place from 8.15pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments