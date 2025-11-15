I’m a Celebrity salary ‘leak’ reveals how much stars are getting paid
What this year’s campmates will be taking home following ITV jungle appearance
The salaries for the stars competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 have reportedly been revealed.
One of the questions frequently asked about the ITV reality series concerns the fees that contestants are paid in exchange for taking part, which can vary wildly from person to person.
Several contestants, including Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook and Martin Kemp, are entering the Australian jungle this weekend.
Other stars due to enter the jungle include Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax and YouTuber Angryginge.
While ITV does not disclose details of how much contestants are paid, a report has alleged to know what the stars are taking home.
Here’s a rundown of what everyone on I’m a Celebrity is reported to be making this year.
Aitch
The Sun reports that this year’s highest-paid star is Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch, who is reportedly making £250,000 for his appearance.
This would be a considerable step down, however, from the highest-paid stars’ salaries in recent years, which saw Coleen Rooney and Nigel Farage bag an alleged £1.5m for signing up.
Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, is hoping his stint in the jungle will help dispel myths about rappers and raise awareness of Down syndrome, which his sister has.
A source told the outlet: “Aitch is a very savvy negotiator and very wealthy in his own right already, but I know he is looking to become more mainstream as he gets older, and this will be a good vehicle for him.”
Jack Osbourne
Sources claim that Jack Osbourne will be taking home £200,000. His appearance on the show follows the death of his musician father Ozzy in July – and producers are hoping the star of reality show The Osbournes will share some memorable anecdotes about the metal legend.
Osbourne revealed that he signed up to the show after receiving his blessing from mother Sharon and sister Kelly.
Alex Scott
Former Lioness and Arsenal player Alex Scott, who is in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne, will allegedly receive a “significant payday”, around the £100,000 mark.
The exact figure is said to be “a closely guarded secret”, but is believed to be over the £100,000 mark as Scott is “very respected in her field and ITV was willing to shell out the big bucks” for her.
Angryginge
A name that older viewers might not be aware of is Angryginge – but the famous YouTuber is currently the favourite to win the show.
This is because of the 23-year-old’s popularity among the younger crowd, who follow the social media star, real name Morgan Burtwistle, in their millions. He is believed to be pocketing £100,000 for his appearance.
Ruby Wax
ITV is speculated to be paying broadcaster Ruby Wax £95,000 for her appearance in the hopes that she will share some candid details about the famous figures she has interviewed over the years, including Donald Trump.
Lisa Riley
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has made no secret of her desire to enter the jungle, and this year, her wish has come true. She will receive a reported £95,000 for the show.
Martin Kemp
Spandau Ballet musician and former EastEnders actor Martin Kemp is allegedly taking home £95,000, which is £55,000 more than his son Roman did in 2019.
Whether he can make it to the final like his son remains to be seen.
Shona McGarty
Another former soap star reportedly being paid £95,000 is Shona McGarty. The actor played Whitney Dean in the BBC soap EastEnders for 16 years.
Kelly Brook
Model Kelly Brook, who is now a DJ on Heart FM, will reportedly take home £80,000 for I’m a Celebrity.
A source told The Sun: “Kelly has been a byword for glamour for years but will have some interesting tales to tell regarding her colourful life.”
Eddie Kadi
Bringing up the rear with this year’s salaries is comedian and DJ Eddie Kadi, who will be paid a reported £75,000 for his appearance. This is up at least £25,000 from what previous lower-paid contestants have been paid in recent years.
Kadi is no stranger to high-profile reality shows, having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. He was partnered with Karen Hauer and was the fourth star to be eliminated.
The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments