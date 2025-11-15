Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The salaries for the stars competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 have reportedly been revealed.

One of the questions frequently asked about the ITV reality series concerns the fees that contestants are paid in exchange for taking part, which can vary wildly from person to person.

Several contestants, including Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook and Martin Kemp, are entering the Australian jungle this weekend.

Other stars due to enter the jungle include Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax and YouTuber Angryginge.

While ITV does not disclose details of how much contestants are paid, a report has alleged to know what the stars are taking home.

Here’s a rundown of what everyone on I’m a Celebrity is reported to be making this year.

Aitch

The Sun reports that this year’s highest-paid star is Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch, who is reportedly making £250,000 for his appearance.

This would be a considerable step down, however, from the highest-paid stars’ salaries in recent years, which saw Coleen Rooney and Nigel Farage bag an alleged £1.5m for signing up.

open image in gallery Aitch is reportedly the highest-paid star this year ( ITV )

Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, is hoping his stint in the jungle will help dispel myths about rappers and raise awareness of Down syndrome, which his sister has.

A source told the outlet: “Aitch is a very savvy negotiator and very wealthy in his own right already, but I know he is looking to become more mainstream as he gets older, and this will be a good vehicle for him.”

Jack Osbourne

Sources claim that Jack Osbourne will be taking home £200,000. His appearance on the show follows the death of his musician father Ozzy in July – and producers are hoping the star of reality show The Osbournes will share some memorable anecdotes about the metal legend.

open image in gallery Jack Osbourne’s appearance follows the death of his father Ozzy in July ( ITV )

Osbourne revealed that he signed up to the show after receiving his blessing from mother Sharon and sister Kelly.

Alex Scott

Former Lioness and Arsenal player Alex Scott, who is in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne, will allegedly receive a “significant payday”, around the £100,000 mark.

open image in gallery Alex Scott is being paid around the £100k mark ( ITV )

The exact figure is said to be “a closely guarded secret”, but is believed to be over the £100,000 mark as Scott is “very respected in her field and ITV was willing to shell out the big bucks” for her.

Angryginge

A name that older viewers might not be aware of is Angryginge – but the famous YouTuber is currently the favourite to win the show.

open image in gallery YouTuber Angryginge is currently the favourite to win the show ( ITV )

This is because of the 23-year-old’s popularity among the younger crowd, who follow the social media star, real name Morgan Burtwistle, in their millions. He is believed to be pocketing £100,000 for his appearance.

Ruby Wax

ITV is speculated to be paying broadcaster Ruby Wax £95,000 for her appearance in the hopes that she will share some candid details about the famous figures she has interviewed over the years, including Donald Trump.

Lisa Riley

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has made no secret of her desire to enter the jungle, and this year, her wish has come true. She will receive a reported £95,000 for the show.

Martin Kemp

Spandau Ballet musician and former EastEnders actor Martin Kemp is allegedly taking home £95,000, which is £55,000 more than his son Roman did in 2019.

open image in gallery Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp is allegedly being paid £95,000 ( ITV )

Whether he can make it to the final like his son remains to be seen.

Shona McGarty

Another former soap star reportedly being paid £95,000 is Shona McGarty. The actor played Whitney Dean in the BBC soap EastEnders for 16 years.

Kelly Brook

Model Kelly Brook, who is now a DJ on Heart FM, will reportedly take home £80,000 for I’m a Celebrity.

open image in gallery Kelly Brook is said to be taking home £80,000 ( ITV )

A source told The Sun: “Kelly has been a byword for glamour for years but will have some interesting tales to tell regarding her colourful life.”

Eddie Kadi

Bringing up the rear with this year’s salaries is comedian and DJ Eddie Kadi, who will be paid a reported £75,000 for his appearance. This is up at least £25,000 from what previous lower-paid contestants have been paid in recent years.

open image in gallery DJ Eddie Kadi is reportedly being paid the least out of all the contestants ( ITV )

Kadi is no stranger to high-profile reality shows, having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. He was partnered with Karen Hauer and was the fourth star to be eliminated.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.