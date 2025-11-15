Skydiving, offal and green ants to feature in first I’m A Celebrity challenges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and model Kelly Brook are among the celebrities set to make a dramatic entrance into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, skydiving into camp for the show’s return.

The reality series, hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, sees famous faces tackle various challenges while living in an Australian jungle camp.

The new series, the show’s 25th, is set to launch on ITV1 this Sunday.

For the debut episode, Kemp, 64, and Brook, 45, will be joined by rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty in a helicopter jump onto a beach.

The five contestants will then face a gruesome task, wading through offal and slime to retrieve a key fob.

This key will grant them access to a getaway car destined for camp.

Shona McGarty, Eddie Kadi, Aitch, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Kelly Brook, Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax and Martin Kemp will star in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! ( ITV )

However, not all journeys will be equal.

While some celebrities will enjoy cocktails, canapés, and steak during their ride, others will find themselves sharing their van to the jungle with an array of critters.

The five other campmates – comedian Ruby Wax, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, reality TV star Jack Osbourne, sports broadcaster Alex Scott and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angry Ginge – will arrive at a luxury villa before battling it out for a seat in the getaway car.

The celebrities will be asked to put their hand in a box of green ants to unscrew bolts and release the car fob.

They will also have their heads placed inside boxes filled with snakes.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Spin-off show Unpacked will also return to ITV2 and ITVX to offer a deeper dive into events on the show. That will be presented by comedian Joel Dommett and Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers.