Elon Musk made his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday (22 January), where he appeared to mock Donald Trump’s board of peace.

In his debut speech on Thursday (22 January), the billionaire entrepreneur saidL “I heard about the formation of the peace summit and I was like, is that, is that p-i-e-c-e?”

“You know, a little piece of Greenland? A little piece of Venezuela…,” he added.

The room erupted into laughter as Musk’s subtle swipe at the US president landed perfectly.

Soon after, he ended by saying, "All we want is peace."

Musk took part in a wide-ranging discussion speaking about technology, space and geopolitics.