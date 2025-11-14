Watch: Sara Cox crosses finish line after gruelling 135-mile run for Children in Need

This is the moment Sara Cox crossed the finish line after running a gruelling 135 miles for BBC Children in Need.

Confetti was flying and the crowd chanted "Sara!" as she completed the trek in Pudsey, Leeds in the pouring rain, with a Pudsey Bear attached to her back.

The radio presenter took on the 'Great Northern Marathon Challenge’, which involves a five-day run from the Scottish border to West Yorkshire, and has raised over £7.6m pounds for the cause.

Upon crossing the line on Friday (14 November), Cox said, “I can’t believe it... That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done."