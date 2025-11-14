Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox has raised more than £4m for Children in Need as part of her 135-mile challenge, raising over £4 million, with the Prince of Wales offering his congratulations for her remarkable effort so far.

Cox, who presents Radio 2’s Teatime Show on weekdays, will end her “Great Northern Marathon Challenge” on Friday, having covered the equivalent of five marathons in five days.

Cox’s challenge culminates in Pudsey, Leeds on Friday. Carrying a distinctive Pudsey Bear backpack, Cox’s journey began in Kielder Forest, travelling through Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Her efforts garnered royal recognition, with the Prince of Wales recording a video message, played by Scott Mills on his Radio 2 breakfast show.

Prince William has congratulated the BBC Radio 2 presenter for her challenge, which has raised more than £4m ( BBC )

William said: "Sara, massive congratulations for what you’re doing. You’re so nearly there, just a little bit further, and I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs, and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets. Keep going, you’ve done fantastically well, and the nation’s so proud of you."

The challenge is the longest tackled by Radio 2 as part of the annual fundraiser, with Trevor Nelson revealing the total had topped £3 million on Thursday.

The staggering sum prompted an emotional response from Cox. Calling the amount "incredible", she said: "Everybody just giving a fiver or a tenner did it, that is amazing. Thank you so much. Thanks to everybody who has donated, you’re absolutely awesome."

Cox highlighted the encouragement she received from women, stating: "We are not women of a certain vintage, we are not women of a certain age, we are women over 50. It’s just the beginning when you get to 50, I’m loving being 50." She also received a call from her mother and sister in India during Thursday’s longest leg.

The BBC’s annual Children In Need telethon is set to air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday.

The evening, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay and Lenny Rush, will feature performances from Tom Fletcher and Remember Monday, alongside sketches from The Apprentice, EastEnders and Gladiators.