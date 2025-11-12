Sara Cox reduced to tears after learning how much money she has raised for Children in Need
- BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox was overcome with emotion after learning her Children in Need challenge had raised more than £1,002,869 by Wednesday morning.
- The 50-year-old is undertaking the 'Great Northern Marathon Challenge’, which involves a gruelling five-day, 135-mile trek on foot from the Scottish border to Pudsey in Leeds.
- Speaking to fellow presenter Scott Mills, Cox said: “That’s amazing. Thank you. You’ve completely broken me. Everybody who has donated, thank you so much”
- Although Cox is enduring difficult conditions, including torrential rain, as well as her own anxiety, she was given a boost by the number of people who have come to cheer her on.