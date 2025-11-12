Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sara Cox reduced to tears after learning how much money she has raised for Children in Need

Sara Cox gets good luck kiss from Alpaca for huge Children in Need marathon challenge
  • BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox was overcome with emotion after learning her Children in Need challenge had raised more than £1,002,869 by Wednesday morning.
  • The 50-year-old is undertaking the 'Great Northern Marathon Challenge’, which involves a gruelling five-day, 135-mile trek on foot from the Scottish border to Pudsey in Leeds.
  • The total amount raised further increased to over £1m by Wednesday morning, with Cox expressing gratitude for the public's generosity.
  • Speaking to fellow presenter Scott Mills, Cox said: “That’s amazing. Thank you. You’ve completely broken me. Everybody who has donated, thank you so much”
  • Although Cox is enduring difficult conditions, including torrential rain, as well as her own anxiety, she was given a boost by the number of people who have come to cheer her on.

