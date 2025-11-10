Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox has begun an extraordinary challenge for Children In Need, embarking on a gruelling 135-mile trek across four counties – the equivalent of five marathons in five days.

Ahead of this monumental undertaking, Cox revealed she received a surprising boost of encouragement from Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The film star, known for his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise and Jumanji, offered words of support to Cox, who presents Radio 2’s Teatime Show.

Recalling their interaction, Cox shared: "He was great. I did ask him if he fancied to come up along the route and give me a piggyback at some point. He insisted he was very busy before he even knew what the date was of the challenge."

Despite declining the physical assistance, Johnson’s advice resonated deeply with the presenter. "But he did say, just picture how you’d feel if you didn’t do it, if you didn’t push yourself that extra bit, which was helpful. I’ll have that ringing in my ears. There’s no way I can’t finish it. I’ve got to, I’ve got to complete it."

Dubbed "Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge," the presenter will run, jog, and walk through the scenic moorlands and rolling hills of Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire. Carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack, her journey begins in Kielder Forest on 10 November and concludes in Pudsey, Leeds, on 14 November.

This ambitious endeavour marks Radio 2’s longest-ever challenge in terms of duration, with fellow presenters offering their support and sharing messages from listeners throughout.

Reflecting on her decision to participate, Cox explained the compelling nature of the Children In Need appeal.

"The problem is, when you get asked to do the Children In Need challenge, because it’s a huge privilege wrapped up in some extreme physical exertion, you can’t say no to it because why would you say no?" she stated.

"You’re getting offered the chance to do a massive challenge that is hopefully going to change loads of children’s lives."

To mentally tackle the immense distance, Cox is breaking it down: "The way I’m doing it, mentally, is I’m doing lots of five miles because at the end of five or six miles, that’s when somebody will put some ice on my knee and hopefully give me a bar of chocolate or something and then I’ll get out to the next one."

Cox also sought advice from fellow Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness, who completed a cycle challenge last year, raising an impressive £10.3 million for the charity.

"The build-up itself is actually quite hard and Paddy was good. He was like, ‘look, just block out all the noise. Block out all the noise, and just get training’, which was helpful," she recounted.

"The challenge has completely taken over my life, the training and the build-up to it. It’s all hard work, but it’s all for a really good reason."

Highlighting the broader impact of Children In Need, Cox emphasised the vital work of the charities it supports. "You don’t really realise that there’s hundreds of charities all around the UK getting help by Children In Need and you don’t really realise the amazing work they’re doing until you need them yourself, god forbid, you get a diagnosis out of the blue, or your child starts to struggle," she said. "So I think that’s the brilliant thing with Children In Need. It just shines a light on all these charities that just day by day, they just keep on keeping on – supporting children and their families. I feel like it’s massively important to just shout about these charities run by amazing people who dedicate their lives to helping kids. That’s sort of the magic of Children In Need."

Listeners can follow Sara Cox’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge on BBC Radio 2 from 10 to 14 November.

For information on how to donate via text or online to support her efforts, visit bbc.co.uk/sara.