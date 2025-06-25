BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox: The morning is when my brain is at its sharpest and my mood is at its highest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite not being on the early morning radio breakfast shift, a lie-in is still an alien concept to beloved BBC Radio 2 Drivetime host and self-proclaimed morning person Sara Cox, who is always up with the larks.

“I am 100% a morning person,” exclaimed the 50-year-old broadcaster and author. “That is where my energy is. When I’m writing my books, I’m getting up at 4:50am and I am writing from 5am and for those 90 minutes until half six, that is when my brain is at its sharpest and when my mood is at its highest.”

But this hasn’t always been the case.

“When I was little, I never wanted to go to bed. My mum used to call me a night owl but I’m definitely up with the larks now,” reflected the radio presenter. “I think as you get a little older and start to look after yourself more, the mornings become easier because you are sleeping more.

“I think that all comes naturally when you want to squeeze more into your day as you get older. The thought now of having a lie-in until 11am or 12pm at the weekend now is so alien to me. I hate the thought of wasting a minute, even at the weekend.

“I feel like it’s really important to get up and to embrace the day and do as much as I can, because then I can kind of relax for the rest of the day.”

Getting up and moving her body is central part of Cox’s morning routine.

“If I’m going to exercise, I want to exercise first thing as that’s when I’ve got the energy,” said the mum-of-three. “I’ve made my garage into a little gym so I often go in there and do a weight workout and I’ve also recently started doing classes again.

“The most important thing about exercise is to not get bored, because I feel like that is when you tend to just give up a little bit. I always tell people to try and vary it as much as you can and to find something interesting.”

The bubbly broadcaster also shared that her mid-year resolution is to get stronger.

“For me, it’s not about being thin or losing weight, it’s about just being strong. I just feel so much better when I feel fitter and stronger. I just love that feeling of walking a little bit taller and having more energy,” said Cox. “You can achieve that through movements and just by looking after yourself and getting enough sleep, as it helps you throw yourself into the day.”

Getting outside as the sun rises also provides the DJ with a much-needed serotonin and vitamin D boost to help kickstart her day.

“Sometimes I will just get up and take the dogs out first thing or go for a ride on my horse,” shared Cox. “I just love being outdoors. My dad’s a farmer, so I was outdoors a lot growing up and I love being up when the sun is coming up.”

To embrace the glorious golden sunrises this summer, Cox teamed up with Holland & Barrett to launch the first of a series of sunrise sessions across the UK in a Holland & Barrett store on Oxford Street, London, on June 19.

Tickets for the rest these early morning raves cost £10 per person and will take place in Manchester (June 26), Cardiff (July 3), Birmingham (July 9) and Dublin (July 17). These sessions aim to help energise the nation through music and movement, plus encourage reset through sleep and nutrition.

Speaking ahead of the London launch date, Cox said: “I’m actually going to get to DJ at sunrise and I’ve never done that before. Back in the day, I may have still been awake for the sunrise, having been out partying, but this time I’m going to bring the sun up with some beautiful, euphoric music.

“This morning rave is going to be lovely because it’s going to kickstart the day in the best possible way, with some great music. We’ll be dancing, we’ll be singing along together, the sun’s going to come up and it’s going to be beautiful.”

A recent survey conducted by Opinium for Holland and Barrett in June 2025 revealed that 81% of 2,000 participants described themselves as feeling “tired,” “knackered,” or “worn out” everyday. Additionally, 74% reported that they don’t wake up feeling fully rested and 72% admitted they often lack the energy to get through the day, frequently turning to various methods to boost their energy levels.

Being a radio presenter requires bounds of energy and charisma, and Cox shared some of her top tips and tricks that help her keep her energy levels sky high.

“I’ve really cut down on caffeine, even in my tea, and I’ve started to really just figure out what works best for my body,” revealed the DJ. “For me, when it comes to nutrition, I always try and cook fresh and try not to eat ultra-processed food. I’m also quite low sugar as well because I’m just a bit cautious with inflammation, because I’ve suffered with autoimmune issues in the past.

“I also love my magnesium tablets and turmeric as well, which helps with inflammation. Ashwagandha also helps me relax at night, so that when I do get a good night’s sleep, I can be up and out super early.”

However, Cox revealed that her love and passion for her BBC Radio 2 gig is the main secret behind her infectious energy.

“When I get into work to do the radio, I always turn up in a pretty good mood because I love it so much, it’s my dream job,” shared Cox. “Chatting with the listeners and looking at the texts that they send in and playing the music helps give me energy. I also like jumping around the studio, because I stand up while I broadcast, just to release my energy. I always leave the studio in an even better mood.”

