Sara Cox gets good luck kiss from alpaca for huge Children in Need challenge

Sara Cox received a good luck kiss from an alpaca as she embarked on her huge Children in Need challenge on Monday (10 November).

The BBC Radio 2 presenter is taking on the equivalent of five marathons in five days to raise money for Children in Need.

Cox's Great Northern Marathon Challenge will cover 135 miles on foot across four counties while carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack. She began in Kielder Forest and will finish in Pudsey, Leeds, on November 14.

Within the first hour of her challenge, Cox was greeted by two local alpacas, Merlin and Maverick.