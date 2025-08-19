Zelensky gifts Trump letter from his wife to give to Melania

Volodymyr Zelensky has given Donald Trump a letter to pass on to Melania Trump from his wife.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Washington, DC for talks on ending the ongoing war with the US president on Monday (18 August) , with other world leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, also in attendance.

After thanking Mr Trump for the invitation, Mr Zelensky handed him a letter from his wife Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady. "It’s not to you, it’s to your wife," he told Mr Trump, with the pair both laughing.

At a summit in Alaska on Friday (15 August), Mr Trump delivered a letter to Vladimir Putin on behalf of Melania, who wrote about the plight of children affected by the conflict.