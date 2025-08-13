Zelensky makes key demand to Trump and Putin ahead of crunch peace talks

Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that any peace deal discussed between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at their upcoming Alaska summit on Friday (15 August) must include Ukraine.

Speaking at a youth forum in Ukraine on Wednesday (13 August), Zelensky said that whilst the “one-on-one” meeting in Anchorage is “important for [Putin and Trump’s] bilateral track”, he stressed that “it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine”.

“I truly believe and hope that the US president understands and realises that,” he added.

The Ukrainian president said that he “stands for truth” and will do “everything to end this war”.

Announcing the meeting last week, Trump said that there would be some “swapping of territories, to the betterment of both”.