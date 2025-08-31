Trump lashes out at Rose Garden worker for damaging stone in controversial redesign

President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social at a “stupid” contractor who damaged a piece of stone while working on his controversial redesign of the White House Rose Garden.

Posting a video of the incident on social media, the president announced that while “as a Builder” he had “love and respect for contractors,” the person responsible for the mistake would “never work at the White House again.”

Trump shared a lengthy anecdote online about what led to the catching of the culprit. claiming it was caught on “the finest security equipment anywhere.”