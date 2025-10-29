Trump raises eyebrows with awkward Narendra Modi impersonation during APEC speech

Donald Trump raised eyebrows with an awkward impression of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

Speaking on the tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year, the US president revealed both nations were reluctant to cool the hostilities, as the fear of nuclear war loomed.

"Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. [But] he's a killer, he's tough as hell!" he told the audience on Wednesday (29 October), before offering an impersonation of Modi: "No, we will fight!"

It was a well-rehearsed routine for Trump, who previously attempted to imitate the Indian leader during his first presidency in 2018.