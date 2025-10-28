Trump wanders off during walk with Japanese Prime Minister

Donald Trump appeared to wander off while being given a tour by new Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi.

During a welcome ceremony, the new leader of Japan guided the president around a room filled with troops and dignitaries.

At one point, Trump saluted the US and Japanese flags and then kept walking, leaving Takaichi behind to bow to the flags alone. On two other occasions, she had to direct him where to walk.

During the trip to Asia, Trump confirmed that he’d had an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center but would not disclose the reason.