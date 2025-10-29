Trump ‘sad’ as he concedes the Constitution is ‘pretty clear’ on running for a third term: Live updates
In a show of military force hours before Trump’s arrival, North Korea launched sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters
Donald Trump admitted to reporters during his visit to South Korea that he is “sad” about not being able to run for an unconstitutional third term, while a government shutdown drags on in Washington.
Still, the president managed to slip in a subtle brag, while lamenting the news, as he claimed to have the “highest numbers that I’ve ever had.”
Previously, Trump has said that he would “love” to have a third term in office and even sold “Trump 2028” hats on his website.
His dreams of another four years in the Oval Office were quashed by his own party, though, after Speaker Mike Johnson said that he does not “see the path” for a third term.
Trump is scheduled to meet with the South Korean President in Gyeongju before sitting down with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
The U.S. president is hoping to use the talks to thaw tensions between America and China which were enflamed by Trump’s massive tariff hike earlier this year.
His visit has been overshadowed by missile tests by North Korea, despite Trump spending much of his first term trying to get Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearizing his country.
Trump is dining with leaders from the Indo-Pacific region
Trump is currently dining with leaders from around the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in attendance, along with leaders from Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand.
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, whom Trump has described as “nasty,” is also at the event.
Trump says he has 'pretty much' reach trade agreement with South Korea
Although he has not revealed what was discussed in his meeting with the South Korean president, Trump says a trade deal has “pretty much” been agreed.
“We reached a deal and we did a lot of different things,” he told reporters. “We had a great session.”
Speaking at the dinner, he said that “we made our deal pretty much finalized."
Trump does awkward impression of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Trump did an awkward impersonation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at an event in South Korea.
“Prime Minister Modi, he’s the nicest looking guy,” Trump said. “He looks like you’d like to have your father.
“He’s a killer! He’s tough as hell!”
Then, Trump deepened his voice and shouted “No, we will fight!,” imitating Modi.
He was referencing a clash between India and Pakistan which unfolded earlier this year, after a terrorist attack in Kashmir.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump have been spotted on stage together, amid dispute
Mark Carney and Donald Trump have been spotted on stage together, days after the U.S. president cancelled trade talks over a Canadian advert.
The advert used footage of a speech made by former president Ronald Reagan, who said that tariffs “hurt” American workers.
Both men are at a summit in South Korea, hoping court Chinese President Xi Jinping for investment into their countries.
However, neither Carney or Trump have spoken since appearing on stage together.
The U.S. president previously said that talks between America and Canada will not resume “for a while.”
At least eleven states have given in to Trump's demands that trans issues are removed from sex education
At least eleven states have pulled education about trans issues from sex education courses, sources confirmed to The Guardian.
Trump’s administration said that states needed to axe the courses by last Monday. The president threatened that states which fail to comply could see federal funding being pulled.
Almost all of the states which complied with his order were Republican-controlled.
Meanwhile, 16 other states and the District of Columbia have sued the president over the order.
All of the states suing the government are Democrat controlled and claim that the order violates the authority of Congress, which approved the $75 million Personal Responsibility Education Program.
Pete Buttigieg tops poll for the Democrats' presidential nominee
Pete Buttigieg could be the Democrats’ next presidential nominee, according to a bombshell poll by the University of New Hampshire.
The survey put the former Transportation Secretary at 19 percent, with California Governor Gavin Newsom coming in second place with 15 points.
Meanwhile, New York firebrand Alexandria Ocasio Cortez came in third place with 14 percent.
On the Republican side of the aisle, JD Vance comfortably topped the poll with a staggering 51 percent.
Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley came in with just 9 percent.
Trump laments being unable to run for unconstitutional third term
Trump has seemingly given up on running for an unconstitutional third term, despite previously saying that he would “love” to do it.
He says that the news is a “sad thing” and went on to brag about having the “highest numbers that I've ever had.”
Meanwhile, YouGov Public Relations Lead Allen Houston told Newsweek that the president’s poll numbers have plummeted.
"This is the lowest net approval Trump has received in any Economist/YouGov Poll in Trump's second term, and lower than all but one poll in his first term,” he said.
China foreign ministry confirms Trump-Xi meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the South Korean city of Busan on 30 October, China’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.
“They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest,” the ministry said in a statement.
