A Christian missionary father and daughter were killed after their plane crashed whilst en route to Jamaica to deliver hurricane relief supplies.

Footage shows the moment the small plane plummeted into a pond in a residential area of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday (10 November), five minutes after takeoff.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm were killed in the crash. Investigators have yet to report any other victims as of Tuesday (11 November).

The 53-year-old was the founder of Ignite the Fire, which is “dedicated to empowering youth through missions and evangelism across the Caribbean”.

The group said Mr Wurm “travelled extensively” and was “known for his warmth and kindness” whilst his daughter was a “"beacon of empathy and hope”.