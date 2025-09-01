Wounded people in Afghanistan have been evacuated by helicopter following a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck, killing at least 622 people.

The powerful quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time on Monday, 1 September.

Its impacts were felt as far as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which is more than 300km (186 miles) away.

The country is often struck by earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone within the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck on 7 October 2023, in which the Taliban government estimated at least 4,000 people died.