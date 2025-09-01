Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Afghanistan earthquake latest: Hundreds feared dead after 6.0-magnitude quake turns homes to rubble

Taliban government has urged international aid agencies to provide assistance

Stuti Mishra
Sunday 31 August 2025 23:52 EDT
FILE - Afghan volunteers clean up rubble after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western Afghanistan, Wednesday, 2023
FILE - Afghan volunteers clean up rubble after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western Afghanistan, Wednesday, 2023 (AP)

Hundreds are feared dead following a magnitude 6 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.

The powerful quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time, but its impacts were felt as far as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which is more than 300km (186 miles) away.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Aftershocks were being felt on Monday morning in several districts.

At least 20 people are confirmed dead so far, according to officials, BBC reports. But many more are feared injured as the quake struck a remote rural area.

Most of the damage is reported to be in Kunar province as helicopters rushed injured people to hospitals.

The Taliban government has urged international aid agencies to provide assistance.

The country is often struck by earthquakes as it lies in a seismically active zone in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which sits near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Mapped: Location where the quake struck Afghanistan

The earthquake struck near Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province, just 117-119 kilometres from Kabul and close to the eastern border with Pakistan.

The German earthquake monitor GFZ shows several red circles in the area indicating aftershocks.

Red circles show the earthquake in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan
Red circles show the earthquake in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan (GFZ)
Stuti Mishra1 September 2025 04:48

Fears death toll could rise

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead so far, according to officials, BBC reported.

Earlier, Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, officials from the Taliban government told BBC they feared "hundreds" are believed to have been killed or injured.

While official death toll is not known yet, the quake hit a rural region prone to earthquakes. in 2023, when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the are followed by strong aftershocks, the Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people died. The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

Stuti Mishra1 September 2025 04:41

Aftershocks continue in Afghanistan

Several districts were feeling the aftershocks today after a magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan around midnight.

The USGS reported that the earthquake struck at 11.47pm local time (7.17pm GMT).

A magnitude-4.5 quake occurred 20 mins later.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), which can often increase the intensity, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Stuti Mishra1 September 2025 04:29

Hundreds feared dead after magnitude 6 quake in Afghanistan

Hundreds are feared dead following a magnitude 6 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.

The powerful quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time, but its impacts were felt as far as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which is more than 300km (186 miles) away.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Aftershocks were being felt on Monday morning in several districts.

At least 20 people are confirmed dead so far, according to officials, BBC reports. But many more are feared injured as the quake struck a remote rural area.

Stuti Mishra1 September 2025 04:10

