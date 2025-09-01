Afghanistan earthquake latest: Hundreds feared dead after 6.0-magnitude quake turns homes to rubble
Hundreds are feared dead following a magnitude 6 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.
The powerful quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time, but its impacts were felt as far as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which is more than 300km (186 miles) away.
The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Aftershocks were being felt on Monday morning in several districts.
At least 20 people are confirmed dead so far, according to officials, BBC reports. But many more are feared injured as the quake struck a remote rural area.
Most of the damage is reported to be in Kunar province as helicopters rushed injured people to hospitals.
The Taliban government has urged international aid agencies to provide assistance.
The country is often struck by earthquakes as it lies in a seismically active zone in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which sits near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
Mapped: Location where the quake struck Afghanistan
The earthquake struck near Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province, just 117-119 kilometres from Kabul and close to the eastern border with Pakistan.
The German earthquake monitor GFZ shows several red circles in the area indicating aftershocks.
Fears death toll could rise
Earlier, Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
However, officials from the Taliban government told BBC they feared "hundreds" are believed to have been killed or injured.
While official death toll is not known yet, the quake hit a rural region prone to earthquakes. in 2023, when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the are followed by strong aftershocks, the Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people died. The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.
Aftershocks continue in Afghanistan
Hundreds feared dead after magnitude 6 quake in Afghanistan
