Watch: Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte perform piano duet

Watch the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte perform a piano duet at Kate’s Christmas carol concert.

The mother and daughter sat side by side at the piano to play a piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper, with footage from the Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 5 playing out alongside the duet.

Cooper said Kate and Charlotte needed no direction for their performance and were already “so good.”

He told BBC Breakfast that Charlotte was “very confident”, adding: “She played it really well. She plays it so beautifully.”