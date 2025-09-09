Victoria Beckham admits she has felt self-conscious for years in honest video

Victoria Beckham made a candid admission about feeling self-conscious for years over a common skin condition.

The former Spice Girls star, 51, recorded herself putting on foundation from her beauty brand as she described her experiences suffering with acne.

"You name it, I feel like I've had it with my skin," she added.

Beckham was praised as "inspirational to young girls", with one fan commenting: "I love this video - honesty and openness about skin problems, sun damage and acne that can affect all of us."