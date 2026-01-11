Iran’s parliament speaker warned the US military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America strikes the Islamic Republic, as threatened by President Donald Trump.

Iranian state television broadcast the parliament session live on Sunday (11 January).

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned: “I have a message for the delusional American President. Be careful that the advice being given to you about attacking Iran is not of the same kind as the 'consultations' through which you claimed that Mashhad had fallen.

“Therefore, in order to avoid miscalculations, be aware that if you take action to attack Iran, both the occupied territories and all US military centers, bases, and ships in the region will be considered legitimate targets by us."