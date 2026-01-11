Protester tears down Iranian flag from London embassy

This is the moment a protester climbs the Iranian embassy in London, before tearing down the current Iranian flag and replacing it with the former imperial flag.

Footage shows the man scaling the building on Saturday (10 January) and replacing the flag with the pre-Islamic revolution lion and sun flag, often used by opposition groups in the country.

The Iranian embassy later posted a picture on X of the flag back in place. The post was captioned: “Iran’s flag is flying high.”

Around 500 to 1,000 people attended the demonstration on Saturday in Kensington, in support of protesters in Iran.