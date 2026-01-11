Lord Mandelson has revealed what he really thinks about Donald Trump.

Speaking in his first interview since getting sacked as the UK’s ambassador to the US on BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show, the Labour Party grandee praised the US president’s “graciousness and directness.”

When asked if he liked Trump, the former US ambassador said: “I liked his humour, his graciousness.”

He added: “I like his directness, you knew exactly what he was thinking and where you stood.

“Did I like all his language? No I didn't.

“Did he make me gasp in some of the things he said? Of course.”

Lord Mandelson then went on to praise Trump’s leadership, describing him as an “extraordinary risk taker”.