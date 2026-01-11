Video shows Columbian singer Yeison Jimenez on plane before fatal crash

Columbian singer Yeison Jiménez can be seen on board a plane in a video shared hours before he was killed in a crash.

The Columbia singer was among six killed in the crash in centra-eastern Columbia on Saturday (10 January), authorities confirmed.

The singer was heading to a concert on Saturday night, but the plane crashed just after take-off and became engulfed in flames, reports say.

The singer’s photographer Weisman Mora, who shared the video, was also killed in the crash, alongside the pilot Captain Hernando Torres, and passengers Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín and Jefferson Osorio.