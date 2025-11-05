Watch Prince William’s sweet moment with baby on Brazil island visit

The Prince of Wales cuddled a 10-month-old baby on a visit to a Brazilian island, charming well-wishers who had gathered to greet him on Tuesday, 4 November.

Heartwarming footage shows Joaquim Monteiro being handed to Prince William during a visit to Ilha de Paqueta, on day two of the royal’s trip to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

The future king met locals and learned about the island’s mangrove habitat. He sampled the slower pace of life on an island where there are no private cars and bicycles are the main form of transport.