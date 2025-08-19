Perrie Edwards reveals Little Mix frustrations over her relationship with Zayn Malik

Perrie Edwards has opened up about the frustrations Little Mix felt over her relationship with former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

The "Forget About Us" singer, 32, became engaged to the "Pillowtalk" musician, 32, in 2013. The pair broke up two years later.

Speaking to Paul C Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast, Edwards revealed she felt bad for her bandmates because "a lot was made to be about him", and she thought "everyone was worried that we're only gonna make it because it's off the back of One Direction.

"At the time, it must have been frustrating for the other girls, getting asked about it all the time."