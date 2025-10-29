Westlife star forgets lyrics to his own song during live TV appearance

Westlife star Shane Filan has admitted he "sang the wrong line" of his own song while performing live on TV.

Appearing on RTE's Late Late Show on Friday night (24 October), Filan stumbled over a line in their latest single Chariot - co-written by Ed Sheeran - with the singer instead reverting to improvisation.

Host Patrick Kielty questioned him on his “new rendition" after the performance, as Filan revealed, "I actually made up a line tonight. I know it's coming and then it didn't come to at all."

The Irish band announced a 25th anniversary tour for 2026, earlier this month.