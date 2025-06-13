Westlife star missing from shows as band share ‘important news’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Westlife have confirmed that band member Mark Feehily will not be taking part in a series of “special shows” to mark their 25th anniversary.

In a statement to X/Twitter posted on Wednesday evening (11 June), the Nineties boyband formed of Feehily, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan aid they were “thrilled” to announce the launch of their 25th anniversary celebrations.

“On [9 February 2001] we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena,” they said. “Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?

“We have so many exciting plans to share with you very soon, which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way.”

The statement continued: “Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.”

Westlife said the four of them struggled to believe it had been 25 years since their first world tour.

“We could only have dreamt of the continued love and loyalty you have consistently shown us around the world,” the band said.

“We are so lucky to have all of you with us and we can’t wait to celebrate together. Happy 25th to us all!”

open image in gallery Westlife are heading back out on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary

Feehily, 48, stepped back from the group in February last year due to health issues and has remained out of the public eye since then.

In a lengthy post, the musician said that his “challenges” had begun in August 2020 while undergoing an unspecified surgery.

Due to complications from the surgery, Feehily contracted sepsis, a dangerous infection that required emergency surgery and a longer stay in the hospital.

“It was physically and mentally a very difficult time,” he explained, noting that due to Covid restrictions at the time, he was unable to receive visitors, including from his fiancée and their 10-month-old daughter.

open image in gallery Feehily shared a lengthy statement about his health issues last year ( Getty Images )

Feehily said he then developed a hernia during the tour, resulting in his fourth major surgery since the start of his health problems.

This prompted him to take the difficult decision to step back from the tour in order to fully recover.

“For now, I have to make the right decision for my health and wellbeing, for my family, and for myself as a person,” he said. “Please don’t worry… I will see you very soon, beautiful people! WESTLIFE FOREVER!”